McCloskey Unveils VTS95 Shredder

McCloskey International has expanded its mobile solutions with a new product range: shredders. The McCloskey VTS95 is the first product to makes its debut for the new Recycling Division.

Designed for maximum performance and high productivity, the VTS95 tracked primary shredder is capable of effectively shredding virtually any type of material from solid waste, industrial and commercial waste to bulk waste. The VTS95 is designed to meet the requirements for plants in which the incoming materials vary greatly in terms of size, composition, and difficulty to shred.

The interaction between the rotating knives on the dual shafts runs asynchronously in both directions, ensuring the input material is constantly moving to prevent bridging and maximizing shredding efficiency.

The new McCloskey VTS95 provides the ultimate choice and flexibility to meet customers' expectations. Using precision engineering to produce the very best quality machinery, the VTS95 Track Shredder features:

Aggressive 8 knife Samurai, heavy duty cutting table

Multiple shredding programs

Shredding in both directions with full torque

Cat C15 403 KW (540HP) Stage V/Tier 4F

Fuel efficient hydraulics system

Anti Jam System

Double hydrostatic drive transmission

Access ladder mounted at the front of the Cutting table

An additional feature includes bi-directional shredding with maximum shredding yield.

As with all McCloskey products, these machines have been designed with the machine operator in mind. In addition to the highest level of quality and performance, significant benefits include set up time, ease of operation and minimal maintenance, according to the manufacturer.

Fergal Mallon, McCloskey recycling product line manager, said: "We have a busy year of new product development ahead of us to compile a range of equipment in order to meet our customer's needs. This first addition follows a stringent and strenuous development cycle, which has seen the shredder tested and prove itself in diverse product applications across the globe.

"We have teamed up with Metso Waste in Denmark, who are experts in static shredding applications, and have a range of tried and tested cutting table solutions, and we intend on using these cutting tables in our new equipment. They are experts in static recycling equipment, and we are experts in mobile equipment, and so we see this as an exciting partnership for both companies. It further enhances the McCloskey product portfolio and will help us to grow in existing markets and enter new ones".

The McCloskey engineering team has extensive experience in the design, manufacture, operation and maintenance of products and as such ensure each is suited to the application and requirements of our customers.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.