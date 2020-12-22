McCoy Construction & Forestry’s Duluth, Minn., team celebrated the company’s John Deere Construction & Forestry Onyx Circle award on Dec. 15. MCF was Deere’s top-performing dealer of 2020.

When McCoy Construction & Forestry, a member of the McCoy Group family of companies, was named the 2020 winner of John Deere Construction and Forestry's Onyx Circle award, it was certainly cause for a celebration. The award is presented to Deere's high-performing dealers, with MCF recognized as this year's top-performer.

"Earning this achievement is remarkable, considering MCF is in just its second full year of operation," Greg McCoy, president of McCoy Group said in a press release. "This award is a culmination of a phenomenal effort by our team, ranging from sales, service, parts, I.T., marketing, finance and everyone in between."

MCF team members were treated to luncheons at each of the company's seven locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

