Mark Dillon has been appointed as the new general manager of McCoy Construction & Forestry's Nashville branch. With a wealth of experience in management and the quarry industry, Dillon is set to bring a winning culture to the company's largest market. His promotion took effect on Jan. 6.

Photo courtesy of McCoy Construction & Forestry Mark Dillon

McCoy Construction & Forestry (MCF) announced that Mark Dillon has been named general manager at the John Deere construction and forestry dealer's Nashville, Tenn., location.

"I am confident in Mark's ability to bring a winning culture into, not only Nashville but also our region," said Brad McCoy, a vice president of sales and operations of MCF. "Mark has a proven track record, and I am excited for his ability to lead in our company's largest market."

Dillion's promotion to lead the Nashville operation took effect on Jan. 6. Previously, Dillon was the general manager at MCF's Foristell, Mo., dealership. He also served as the regional training and safety director of Erb Equipment, prior to MCF's acquisition of eight Erb Midwestern-based locations in 2021.

Dillon also has experience working as a technician in the quarry industry, prior to transitioning to managing trucks and intermodal fleets.

For more information, visit McCoyCF.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories