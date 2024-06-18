McCoy Group logo

McCoy Group Inc. has joined a program that assists members of the military in joining the civilian workforce.

McCoy Group is partnering with the U.S. Department of Defense's SkillBridge Program in the state of Iowa. The program offers professional training opportunities for service members who are nearing the conclusion of their military careers. The Department of Defense pays and provides benefits as participants explore career opportunities and gain experience working with business partners.

"Our company is honored to join the SkillBridge Program and have the opportunity to assist military personnel, as they prepare to join the civilian workforce," said John Hickie, director of recruiting and retention of McCoy Group. "This program is invaluable. Not only does it assist service members, but it gives our organization an inside track in adding skilled and dedicated individuals to our team."

SkillBridge participants will have the opportunity to work with McCoy Group to train for careers as diesel technicians. The 12-week training period will be based at the company's training facility in Dubuque, Iowa.

Training for diesel technicians is especially timely. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates there will be openings for approximately 24,000 diesel techs annually, over the next decade.

For more information, visit skillbridge.osd.mil/locations.htm search: Iowa Department of Workforce Development - McCoy Group Inc - Diesel Technician.

For more information about SkillBridge opportunities with McCoy Group, contact Jordan Larkin at 800/251-9569, Option 2, or at [email protected].

About McCoy Group Inc.

McCoy Group Inc. is the parent company of six subsidiaries engaged in the truck, transportation and construction and forestry industries. Truck Country, Stoops Freightliner-Western Star/Stoops Trailers are a group of Freightliner/Western Star truck and Wabash trailer dealerships in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Foodliner and Quest Liner are leading national bulk transportation carriers. Added in May 2018, McCoy Construction & Forestry serves customers in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

McCoy Group's corporate offices are located in Dubuque, Iowa.

