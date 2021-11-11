McCoy Group Inc. a family-owned company based in Dubuque, Iowa, is expanding its business base with the purchase of eight John Deere Construction and Forestry stores serving Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky from Erb Equipment Co. Inc.

The acquisition is expected to be finalized in mid-December of 2021, at which time the former Erb Equipment facilities will begin operating as McCoy Construction and Forestry (MCF) stores. MCF plans to retain the current 200-plus Erb Equipment employees as part of the acquisition.

"We are proud and excited to expand our partnership with John Deere, whose brand is one of the strongest in the world for delivering exceptional products and services to its customers. We owe a special thanks to all McCoy Group employees past and present for their dedication and hard work, which has created this winning atmosphere and success allowing us to capiltalize on opportunities such as this." said Greg McCoy, president and CEO of McCoy Group.

Jeff Herkert, MCF president added, "A constant over the past six decades has been the McCoy Group's passion for customer service, and that commitment will never change under this ownership group. We are excited by the possibilities this new chapter brings for our customers, new and existing teammates, John Deere and the entire McCoy Group family."

"This partnership will be an outstanding opportunity for Erb Equipment's customers and, most importantly, for Erb's valuable employees," said Gregg Erb and Carrie Roider, owners of Erb Equipment.

"The McCoy family has a remarkable track record with customers and employees dating all the way back to 1958. They recognize the expertise and relationships the Erb team brings to their group. Both organizations are sure to benefit from the sharing of best practices, as two strong teams meld together to become one high-performing unit under the McCoy Construction & Forestry brand."

Greg McCoy concluded, "The quality of the Erb team is unbelievable. We welcome the entire group of Erb Equipment's talented employees into our family. As we move forward as one team, our commitment to our customers and employees is stronger than ever."

The new McCoy Construction & Forestry locations will join a growing organization that is already home to six subsidiaries, including Midwest-based Freightliner dealerships Truck Country and Stoops, and bulk tank transportation companies, Foodliner, Quest Liner and W.W. Transport.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

