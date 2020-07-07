MDOT Begins M-30 Flooding Repairs in Midland, Gladwin

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

MDOT Begins M-30 Flooding Repairs in Midland, Gladwin

Tue July 07, 2020 - Midwest Edition #14
Michigan Department of Transportation


Debris removal at M-30 over the Tittabawassee River began June 29, and will allow crews to begin necessary repairs of the existing bridge piers currently blocked by trees and other debris.
Debris removal at M-30 over the Tittabawassee River began June 29, and will allow crews to begin necessary repairs of the existing bridge piers currently blocked by trees and other debris.
Debris removal at M-30 over the Tittabawassee River began June 29, and will allow crews to begin necessary repairs of the existing bridge piers currently blocked by trees and other debris. M-30 at the Tittabawassee River will require inspection of the existing bridge approach, which will be rebuilt following inspections. M-30 over the Tobacco River washed away in the flooding. Following debris removal, crews will begin construction of a temporary bridge.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has awarded an emergency contract to begin debris removal at two bridge locations on M-30 in Midland and Gladwin counties, following a historic flooding event in May.

M-30 structures over the Tittabawassee River in northern Midland County and over the Tobacco River in Gladwin County were both impacted by flooding. Midland-based Fisher Contracting was awarded the bid at $1.2 million and began work June 29. Debris removal is expected to finish by July 22.

M-30 Over Tittabawassee River
  • The contractor will use a barge to remove existing debris and trees blocking the bridge piers.
  • Following debris removal, inspection of the existing piers will be completed and a maintenance plan established.
  • MDOT plans to administer an emergency contract to address required maintenance for the bridge and bridge approach, following complete review of the existing structure and determining repair options.
M-30 Over Tobacco River
  • The contractor will remove existing debris, including remaining pieces of the original causeway bridge washed away during the flood.
  • Following debris removal, inspection of the existing channel will begin and soil borings collected.
  • MDOT is currently working with temporary bridging solution vendors to determine an appropriate temporary bridge structure that will remain in place for several years while permanent bridge plans are established.
  • Following debris removal, MDOT will administer an emergency contract to begin construction of a temporary bridge at M-30 over the Tobacco River.


Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Bridges Flooding Michigan Michigan Department of Transportation