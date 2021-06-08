MDOT’s $6 million project on Mackinac Island will repair armor stone along M-185, primarily along the eastern and northern shore of the island. (MDOT photo)

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $6 million to rebuild M-185 on Mackinac Island, addressing high-water and wave erosion damage on the shoreline. Roughly 4 mi. of the highway around the island — the only state highway in Michigan that does not regularly allow automobile traffic —sustained ongoing damage that escalated in fall 2019 and winter 2020.

The project will repair armor stone along M-185, primarily along the eastern and northern shore of the island from north of Dennis O. Cawthorne Shoreline Trail to British Landing. One location on the western shore, near Devil's Kitchen, also will be repaired. Work also includes pavement repairs to previously washed out and damaged pavement.

Work began in May with shoreline armor stone repairs progressing through to Labor Day. Pavement restoration will take place in September.

The work will require 1-mi. segments of M-185 to be closed during repairs. Work will start at the Devil's Kitchen location and then proceed to the eastern shore and move north to British Landing.

This project will restore a safe pavement surface and mitigate future erosion damage.

