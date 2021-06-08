Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

MDOT's Mackinac Island Repair Project Under Way

Tue June 08, 2021 - Midwest Edition #12
Michigan Department of Transportation


MDOT’s $6 million project on Mackinac Island will repair armor stone along M-185, primarily along the eastern and northern shore of the island. (MDOT photo)
MDOT’s $6 million project on Mackinac Island will repair armor stone along M-185, primarily along the eastern and northern shore of the island. (MDOT photo)

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $6 million to rebuild M-185 on Mackinac Island, addressing high-water and wave erosion damage on the shoreline. Roughly 4 mi. of the highway around the island — the only state highway in Michigan that does not regularly allow automobile traffic —sustained ongoing damage that escalated in fall 2019 and winter 2020.

The project will repair armor stone along M-185, primarily along the eastern and northern shore of the island from north of Dennis O. Cawthorne Shoreline Trail to British Landing. One location on the western shore, near Devil's Kitchen, also will be repaired. Work also includes pavement repairs to previously washed out and damaged pavement.

Work began in May with shoreline armor stone repairs progressing through to Labor Day. Pavement restoration will take place in September.

The work will require 1-mi. segments of M-185 to be closed during repairs. Work will start at the Devil's Kitchen location and then proceed to the eastern shore and move north to British Landing.

This project will restore a safe pavement surface and mitigate future erosion damage.




Today's top stories

Fay Forges Ahead Over the Yough

Creators of Large Dump Truck Network Announce Tracking, E-Ticketing Solution

Cat Command for Construction Takes Home Gold at 2021 Edison Awards

VIDEO: Controlled Demolition Blows Center Span of Old Outer Banks Bridge

Peer Executive Group Name 2021 Top Gun Winners

BCA of Northeast Indiana Awards $7,500 in Scholarships to Three Local Students

VIDEO: Doosan Evolution Series Redefines PSI Capabilities of Portable Air Compressors

Kansas Invests $42M to Support Projects



 

Read more about...

Erosion Control Infrastructure Michigan Michigan Department of Transportation Roadwork






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo