    Mecbo America Launches Scorpion Concrete Crawler Boom

    Mecbo America introduces the Scorpion Concrete Crawler Boom, providing flexibility in placing concrete in challenging locations, reducing costs, and increasing efficiency. With a reach of 52 ft vertically and 46 ft horizontally, it offers a safe and nimble solution for contractors in various construction settings. Customizable and easy to transport, this innovative product improves operations for concrete contractors.

    Wed February 05, 2025 - National Edition
    Mecbo America


    Mecbo America launches the Scorpion crawler boom to provide customers greatly extended reach and flexibility in pumping concrete.
    Mecbo America photo
    Mecbo America launches the Scorpion crawler boom to provide customers greatly extended reach and flexibility in pumping concrete.
    Mecbo America launches the Scorpion crawler boom to provide customers greatly extended reach and flexibility in pumping concrete.   (Mecbo America photo) The Scorpion crawler boom is an economical solution for concrete contractors to increase their reach on the jobsite without the expense of a new pump.   (Mecbo America photo)

    Mecbo America, a division of Blastcrete Equipment LLC, brings a new product to its lineup: the Scorpion concrete crawler boom. The Scorpion provides contractors working in piling, drilling, tunneling or commercial construction with a flexible arm for placing concrete where needed without disrupting the jobsite. It is an economical enhancement for contractors who have a concrete pump but need an effective way to deftly move material to spots that are difficult or unsafe to reach using other methods.

    "As concrete contractors grow and the scope of their work changes, many recognize the need for a boom. The Scorpion provides that benefit without the added expense of another pump," said Blastcrete co-CEO Scott Knighton.

    The 10-ton Scorpion has a reach of 52 ft. vertically and 46 ft. horizontally, with a rotational span of 370 degrees — allowing operators to make just more than a full turn while extending over structures, landscaping and other difficult-to-reach or potentially dangerous areas.

    Previously, these obstacles created time-intensive and costly setbacks on projects, but the expansive reach of the Scorpion eliminates such concerns. This setup is particularly advantageous for work on highway overpasses or in large commercial buildings with tight spaces. It's one of the safest ways available for getting concrete pumped up to high spots.

    Contractors will benefit from a nimble design — because it has no stabilizers, the operator can keep pumping concrete while the machine is still moving, advancing speed and operational efficiency. Additionally, customizations are available for customers who want to reach higher than 52 ft.

    All Scorpion concrete crawler booms come standard with a convenient, handheld radio control to move the boom and undercarriage. Power supply selections include a 50-hp electric motor or a 30-hp diesel engine with a soundproofing option. The arm folds up in a "Z" formation to make the machine easier to haul on a trailer.

    For more information, visit mecboamerica.com, mecbo.it and blastcrete.com.




