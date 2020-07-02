Medico Construction Equipment Adds Vacall to Lineup

(L-R) are Attilio “Butch” Frati, city of Wilkes-Barre director of operations; Sam Rizzo, Medico Construction Equipment territory manager; and Eric Dietrich, Vacall regional sales manager.

Medico Construction Equipment, with locations in Wilkes-Barre and Stroud Township, Pa., has for many years offered contractors in northeastern and central Pennsylvania quality construction products such as Case, Hitachi, Takeuchi and Wacker Neuson, just to name a few. Recently, Medico added Vacall to its product offering.

Medico initially was looking for a line of hydro-excavators to fill a void in its product line, and then realized it had a large opportunity with sewer jetters and industrial vacuum trucks.

"After a flight to the Vacall [Gradall] manufacturing facility in New Philadelphia, Ohio, it was evident that this was the company to partner with," Philip Medico said. "The products are manufactured with state of the art technology by employees with many years of experience to produce heavy duty products to last in a severe environment.

"Medico has built relationships with excavating and sewer contractors, municipalities and sewer and water authorities, but was not able to fill their need for sewer jetters, vacuum trucks and hydro-excavators. This new relationship with Vacall will enable Medico to provide a higher level of service and fill their need for heavy duty, quality products backed by a manufacturer who truly cares for their customers."

Medico's first Vacall product recently was delivered to the city of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., which will be using the Vacall All Catch to collect leaves as well as clean catch basins throughout the city.

To introduce city employees to the operational features of the machine, Sam Rizzo, territory manager of Medico Construction Equipment, and Eric Dietrich of Vacall, were on hand to give basic training and conduct a demo.

"The Vacall All Catch features a single engine design capable of 33,000 cfm airflow that offers tremendous versatility. It can act as a leave collector, a catch basin cleaner that can pick up trash, basically it can handle anything that can fit up the 12-inch pickup intake tube," Dietrich said.

The Vacall All Catch also boasts a number of design features and benefits, including:

A debris tank designed and manufactured for extra strength

A drive system that maintains constant rpm's

A protective control valve compartment to keep all electrical controls in a waterproof environment

An electronic Allsmartflow Intelligent Control System, which controls greater operating efficiency with precise water flow and vacuum adjustments on a full-color LCD display

A high capacity water system for longer cleaning runs

A silencer system for quieter operation

As the walk around feature and benefit demonstrations and live demonstrations progressed throughout the day, employees of the city of Wilkes-Barre were further convinced that they had absolutely made the right decision in selecting the Vacall All Catch machine.

Attilio "Butch" Frati, city of Wilkes-Barre director of operations, said, "We have done business with Medico for many years with good reason. They have always supplied us with quality products that have produced exactly as Medico has told us that they would, and the support from Medico after the sale is second to none."

Once the city finished the walk around inspection, they took to the streets for hands-on experience, Rizzo said.

"The first storm drain we encountered had a massive amount of water and sediment, and took less than three minutes to clean.

"While we discussed our first storm drain cleaning, we received a call from the Wilkes Barre City DPW dispatcher, notifying us that he just received a call from a woman complaining of a blocked storm drain with grass growing out of the grate. Upon our arrival, we were met by the woman who asked if this was a new truck. As we explained it was the Vacall All Catch, just purchased to collect leaves and clean storm drains, she said ‘let's see what it can do.' Within minutes, the storm drain was cleaned, and she couldn't thank us enough.

"The Vacall All Catch is a remarkable piece of equipment, easy to operate and built to last," Rizzo said.

Medico Construction Equipment will be representing Vacall in eastern Pennsylvania and will be handling Vacall products including the All Jet, All Jet Vac, All Sweep, All Catch and All Excavate. Medico will be available to provide warranty work, parts and service for all Vacall products it represents.

For more information, visit www.medicoind.com.