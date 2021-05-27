After 49 years in business, Currin Brothers has decided to retire, and hired Meekins Auction Company, in conjunction with Sound Heavy Machinery Inc., to sell the equipment at absolute public auction.

Since April 1, 1972, Currin Brothers Inc. has been providing the Raleigh, Durham, Triangle area with excavating, site prep, utilities and building construction services for the commercial and residential markets. From earth moving equipment, heavy duty trucks, trailers, or to support equipment, this auction featured some quality equipment and trucks up for sale. CEG

