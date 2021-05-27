Equipmentdown-arrow
Meekins Holds Retirement Auction for Currin Brothers

Thu May 27, 2021 - Southeast Edition #11
CEG


After 49 years in business, Currin Brothers has decided to retire, and hired Meekins Auction Company, in conjunction with Sound Heavy Machinery Inc., to sell the equipment at absolute public auction.

Since April 1, 1972, Currin Brothers Inc. has been providing the Raleigh, Durham, Triangle area with excavating, site prep, utilities and building construction services for the commercial and residential markets. From earth moving equipment, heavy duty trucks, trailers, or to support equipment, this auction featured some quality equipment and trucks up for sale. CEG

Chris (L) and Justin Rivenbark of Rivenbark Excavating in Wallace, N.C., tested out this John Deere 310G backhoe and thought it would work for their needs.
The dozers ranged from a Cat D4H to a D9G.
Justin (L) and Smitty West, both of Marion West & Son in Raleigh, N.C., came to do some shopping.
Anthony Broome (L) and Jay Sellers, both of Ironpeddlers in Raleigh, N.C., hoped to find some good deals.
(L-R): Rick Cox, Mickey Meekins and Adrian Meeks keep the auction moving.
McCrea Wallace (L) and Senter Currin, both of Gregory Poole Equipment Company, follow the sale.
Dantzlere and Glenn Currin are looking forward to spending more time in the mountains in their retirement.
Kyle (L) and Hogue Cavenaugh, both of Cavenaugh Grading in Durham, N.C., were looking over the various attachments and transmissions.
The well-attended auction attracted bidders from throughout the southeast and nine foreign countries via the Internet.
The auction included Cat and John Deere excavators.




