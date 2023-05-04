List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Mellott to Acquire Southern Machinery

    Thu May 04, 2023 - National Edition
    Mellott


    Rich Blake, Mellott Company president and CEO, and Abbay Blankenship, Southern Machinery Company owner and president, join together in announcing that their companies have entered into an agreement for Mellott to acquire Southern Machinery.

    "This is an exciting opportunity for our family, dedicated associates, and loyal business partners," Blankenship said. "With Mellott's expertise and resources, Southern Machinery will grow to better serve our customers by adding to our inventory, sales force and service teams."

    "In Southern Machinery, we add another quality business partner with a long history of serving the Aggregates industry," Blake said. "Abbay and her team bring experience, core competency, and a customer focus that will further strengthen Mellott as the preeminent service provider to the industry."

    For more information, visit www.mellottcompany.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




