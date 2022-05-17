The P72.10PLUS is powered by a 115 hp Perkins engine with Eco Power Drive (EPD). To maximize efficiency, the EPD automatically controls and adjusts engine speed, hydrostatic pump flow rate and hydrostatic engine displacement according to operating conditions.

Merlo's heavy-duty range of telehandlers, which includes the P72.10PLUS, is engineered to meet the needs of all industries required to move heavy loads under all conditions, safely. The user friendly P72.10PLUS offers excellent telescopic performance without limiting the speed of work, according to the manufacturer.

Maximum load capacity is 15,800 lbs. The low pivot, no-flex boom has a lift height up to 31 ft. 3 in. Top load at full height is 9,000 lbs. Maximum reach of 17 ft 1 in. easily manages 4,500 lbs.

Power

The P72.10PLUS is powered by a 115 hp Perkins engine with Eco Power Drive (EPD). To maximize efficiency, the EPD automatically controls and adjusts engine speed, hydrostatic pump flow rate and hydrostatic engine displacement according to operating conditions. EPD reduces RPM and ensures a reduction in fuel consumption of up to 18 percent, according to the manufacturer.

A load sensing hydraulic pump with flow sharing distributor supplies the P72.10PLUS with high efficiency, excellent performance and smooth operation. The hydrostatic transmission, 4WD, three steering modes and speed up to 25 mph creates a very nimble machine.

Safety

Merlo's adaptive stability control system (ASCS) recognizes the machine's operating parameters in real time. This includes attachments, load weight and machine positioning. Depending on the implement in use, the system can vary the response of the machine and the speed of movements.

Machine safety also includes an automatic parking brake management system, which sets the brake automatically when the engine switches off, to avoid unintentional movements.

Every Merlo has a 3 in. solid ring of steel surrounding the machine. Along with increasing structural strength, the ring of steel eliminates the need for counterweights, making this a very compact telehandler (17 ft. 11 in. by 7 ft. 4 in. by 8 ft. 2 in.). The P72.10PLUS is equipped with frame leveling, boom side-shift, and inching pedal for safe precision material placement.

Control Center

Designed for the operator, the cab sports automotive style ergonomics while ensuring excellent protection for the operator. FOPS (Level II) and ROPS certified, the 3 ft. 3 in. spacious cockpit and the expansive glass surface -front, back, sides, roof- of the cab ensures enhanced comfort and full visibility, according to the manufacturer. Reverse shuttle is on the steering column and joystick.

The P70.10PLUS packages together everything needed for optimum job performance. For the operator: comfort, visibility and safety. For the job site: nimble performance, tight turning capabilities, attachment versatility and over all excellence in performance and reliability.

For more information, visit ams-merlo.com.

