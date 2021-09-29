AMS-Merlo supplies and supports a range of Merlo telehandlers and rotating telehandlers with weight capacities from 6,000 lbs. up to 26,500 lbs.

Applied Machinery Sales, importer and distributor of Merlo telehandlers and rotos to the USA, announced that AMS-Merlo is now listed with the General Service Administration (GSA).

The GSA is an independent agency of the United States government. It manages, supports and supplies products and services to government agencies.

AMS-Merlo has contracted with ADS Inc., a military and government equipment supplier with a long history of delivering the right solutions to procurement challenges.

"ADS has streamlined the government procurement process," Scott Bunting, AMS-Merlo national rental manager said. "They have developed a solid reputation for working with government suppliers to design custom solutions for meeting government specifications."

To facilitate government agencies researching Merlo telehandlers, AMS-Merlo has added a GSA link to its website, ams-merlo.com.

AMS-Merlo supplies and supports a range of Merlo telehandlers and rotating telehandlers with weight capacities from 6,000 lbs. up to 26,500 lbs. Lift heights range from 19 ft. up to 115 ft.

AMS-Merlo is located in Rock Hill, S.C., with a national dealer network.

For more about Merlo telehandlers, visit www.ams-merlo.com.

