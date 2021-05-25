Construction of the new Messick’s building is just off the Esbenshade Road exit in Mount Joy, 6 mi. east of the current location on route 283.

Messick Farm Equipment has broken ground on a new facility that will serve as its primary location in Mount Joy, Pa.

After decades of growth and multiple expansion projects in Elizabethtown, the decision was made to move the Elizabethtown location to Mount Joy. The new facility will have additional indoor and outdoor space for the sales, parts and service departments and has the capacity to allow for growth into the future. The new store will be more convenient with more space and inventory to allow for the level of service that customers have come to expect from Messick's.

Construction of the new Messick's building is just off the Esbenshade Road exit in Mount Joy, 6 mi. east of the current location on route 283. A soft opening is scheduled for late 2021 and a grand opening Open House event is anticipated in January 2022.

Below are some of the customer benefits that we look forward to at the new facility:

Ability to display more equipment on site, both inside and out.

Consolidation of all parts inventory into one building.

Additional parking for both customers and employees and improved traffic flow.

Sales, service, rental and parts departments available in one showroom.

Seminar space for year-round training and educational opportunities, both for customers and employees.

Industry partner businesses co-located within the Messick's showroom.

For more information, visit www.messicks.com.

