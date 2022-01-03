List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Messick's 2021 Christmas Light Show Raises More Than $48,000 in Donations

Mon January 03, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Messick's



Messick's Christmas Light Show in Elizabethtown, Pa., raised a total of $48,8118 from 4,110 cars that attended the event.

This was the final Christmas Light Show to be held at the Elizabethtown location. Future shows will be held at the new Mount Joy, Pa., facility.

For 2021, the show was open to the public as a drive-in show that ran every evening from Dec. 4 through 29 with the help of volunteers who ran the show and collected donations for local charities. This marks the ninth year for Messick's Christmas Light Show in Elizabethtown and more than $366,000 in total donations collected since it first started in 2012.

One hundred percent of the donations collected go to Mennonite Disaster Service, ECHOS (Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services), Paxton Ministries and the Water Street Rescue Mission.

For more information, visit www.messicks.com.




