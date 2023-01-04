Messick's Christmas Light Show in Mount Joy, Pa., raised a total of $64,700 from 5,924 cars that attended the event.

For 2022, the show was open to the public as a drive-in show that ran nearly every evening from Dec. 3 through Dec. 28 with the help of volunteers who run the show and collect donations for local charities. This year was the first show at the new location in Mount Joy and included the option for guests to park and watch the show from bleachers in addition to the traditional drive-in viewing option.

This marks the tenth year for Messick's Christmas Light Show and more than $430,000 in total donations collected since it first started in 2012. 100 percent of the donations collected go to Mennonite Disaster Service, ECHOS (Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services), Paxton Ministries, Penn State Children's Hospital and the Water Street Rescue Mission.

Messick's would like to thank everyone who attended, donated and the volunteers that help make the event possible each year.

Videos of Messick's 2022 Christmas Light Show are online on Messick's YouTube channel.

For more information, visit www.messicks.com.

