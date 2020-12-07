Messick's Equipment in Elizabethtown, Pa., announced the start of its Christmas Light Show.

The show, which is in its 8th year, is free and open to the public who can drive up and enjoy a show full of tractors, lights and energy filled Christmas music from the comfort of their car.

Messick's Christmas Light show features thousands of lights synchronized to exciting holiday music that is broadcasted to an FM radio station so visitors can enjoy the entire show from the comfort of their car. Volunteers from Messick's will be collecting donations to benefit five local charities again this year. 100 percent of the proceeds collected go to Mennonite Disaster Service, ECHOS (Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services), Paxton Ministries and the Water Street Rescue Mission.

Messick's Christmas Light Show opened Dec. 4 and runs every evening through Dec. 30 from 6:00 to 9:30pm.

Last year Messick's collected $42,704 in donations during the event, bringing the 7-year total of donations raised to more than $254,000.

Messick's Farm Equipment is located at 187 Merts Drive, Elizabethtown, Pa.

For more information, visit https://messicks.com/messicks-2020-christmas-light-show