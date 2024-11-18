Messick's Free Christmas Light Show in Mount Joy, PA is back for its 12th year, featuring over 70,000 lights synchronized to music. Last year, they raised $50,500 for local charities. The show runs from Dec. 6-29, 6-9:30pm, with donations benefiting charities like Mennonite Disaster Service.

The show is free and open to the public. The community is invited to either drive up and watch the show from their car, or park and watch the show from the bleachers. Enjoy a show full of tractors, lights and energy-filled Christmas music.

Last year Messick's collected $50,500 of donations at the Christmas Light Show, bringing the 11-year total of donations raised to $481,000.

The Messick's Christmas Light show features more than 70,000 Christmas lights choreographed to Christmas music which is broadcast to FM radio visitors can enjoy from their car or through the speakers.

The light show includes dozens of Kubota tractors and excavators, which are integrated into the show by using the machine as part of the display. Throughout the show, volunteers from Messick's will be collecting donations which benefit five local charities. 100 percent of the proceeds collected go to Mennonite Disaster Service, ECHOS (Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services), Paxton Ministries and the Water Street Rescue Mission.

Messick's Christmas Light Show opens Dec. 6 and runs every evening through Dec. 29 from 6:00 to 9:30pm.

For more information, visit www.messicks.com.

