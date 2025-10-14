Metso marks 50 years of Nordberg C Series jaw crushers, known for reliability and innovation. Over 13,000 units delivered globally, leading in safety, performance, and efficiency. Evolving with technology, Metso continues to meet customer needs through advanced design and support services.

Metso is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Nordberg C Series jaw crushers.

Introduced in 1975, the Nordberg C Series was developed by a team of engineers in Tampere, Finland, to bring a new level of performance and durability to jaw crushers. Based on engineering research rather than traditional rules of thumb, the C Series quickly set a new standard in the industry with its modular design and optimized crushing geometry that revolutionized the market, according to Metso.

Since then, Metso has delivered over 13,000 Nordberg C Series jaw crushers worldwide. Known for their reliability, safety, high performanc, and long service life, the crushers have become a cornerstone of primary crushing operations in aggregates quarries, mining sites and industrial installations globally, acccording to Metso.

The first Nordberg C Series crushers had non-welded, bolted frame construction and aggressive motion, ensuring optimal material flow. Since the original design the C Series has evolved with a range of features that enhance safety and simplify maintenance, reducing downtime. Significant advancements in automation and digital connectivity have further transformed the C Series, enabling more efficient crusher control and condition monitoring, according to Metso.

"The success of the Nordberg C Series is based on decades of listening to our customers, refining the design and staying ahead of industry demands," said Tuomas Takalo, global product manager of Metso. "It's a product that has proven itself over generations. A trusted choice worldwide, our machines continue to deliver tons safely and reliably, day in and day out. We are proud of the development work we have carried out at Metso together with our customers. Just as in the original design, our product development today is guided by a deep understanding of customer needs, data-driven insights and thorough testing at Metso's research and testing facilities."

Decades of experience behind the Nordberg C Series extend well beyond the crusher itself, shaping the design of Metso's OEM wear parts to deliver maximum performance and uptime. The comprehensive range of wear part profiles and alloys means that customers can find the ideal solution for their specific feed material and end-product requirements while achieving the lowest cost per ton.

To ensure the Nordberg C Series continues to deliver value throughout its lifecycle, Metso provides support through its global network of service experts and parts distribution centers. This ensures fast response times, expert maintenance and ongoing operational reliability wherever our customers operate.

For more information, visit metso.com/campaigns/nordberg-c-series-jaw-crushers

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories