Metso distributor ICM Solutions acquires crushing business in Arizona from Empire Southwest, expanding Metso sales and services in Utah, Idaho, Nevada and California. This move follows their 2025 acquisition of Compass Equipment, strengthening their reach in the industrial, crushing and mining sectors in the western United States. With a focus on customer support, ICM Solutions is dedicated to providing exceptional service to their customers in the region.

Metso's distributor, ICM Solutions, has acquired the crushing business from Empire Southwest in Arizona.

The acquisition expands ICM's authorized distribution sales and service territory with Metso to include the entirety of Arizona, adding to its already existing footprint of Utah, southern Idaho, Nevada and northern California. This acquisition brings new opportunities for both ICM Solutions and the industrial, crushing and mining customers throughout the region.

This expansion follows ICM Solutions' earlier move in April 2025, when they acquired Compass Equipment to enhance customer support across the western United States. That strategic collaboration marked a significant step in strengthening Metso's distributor network, and the Arizona acquisition continues that momentum by extending further ICM's reach and service capabilities.

"We are thrilled to see ICM Solutions' continued investment and commitment to the Metso brand by expanding their operations and influence into the western United States," said Steve Cianci, vice president of Americas Distribution Management. "This acquisition strengthens our partnership and enhances our ability to deliver exceptional service to our customers across a broader territory."

"ICM is thrilled to add Arizona to its existing Metso territory," said Scott Gardner, president of ICM. "We are committed to a seamless transition for Empire Southwest customers and will maintain the highest level of standards these customers have come to expect. This acquisition allows us to deepen our relationships with customers in Arizona and provide even greater value through ICM's resources, expertise and dedication."'

