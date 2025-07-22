Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Metso Distributor ICM Solutions Expands to Ariz.

    Metso distributor ICM Solutions acquires crushing business in Arizona from Empire Southwest, expanding Metso sales and services in Utah, Idaho, Nevada and California. This move follows their 2025 acquisition of Compass Equipment, strengthening their reach in the industrial, crushing and mining sectors in the western United States. With a focus on customer support, ICM Solutions is dedicated to providing exceptional service to their customers in the region.

    Tue July 22, 2025 - West Edition
    Metso


    Metso logo

    Metso's distributor, ICM Solutions, has acquired the crushing business from Empire Southwest in Arizona.

    The acquisition expands ICM's authorized distribution sales and service territory with Metso to include the entirety of Arizona, adding to its already existing footprint of Utah, southern Idaho, Nevada and northern California. This acquisition brings new opportunities for both ICM Solutions and the industrial, crushing and mining customers throughout the region.

    This expansion follows ICM Solutions' earlier move in April 2025, when they acquired Compass Equipment to enhance customer support across the western United States. That strategic collaboration marked a significant step in strengthening Metso's distributor network, and the Arizona acquisition continues that momentum by extending further ICM's reach and service capabilities.

    "We are thrilled to see ICM Solutions' continued investment and commitment to the Metso brand by expanding their operations and influence into the western United States," said Steve Cianci, vice president of Americas Distribution Management. "This acquisition strengthens our partnership and enhances our ability to deliver exceptional service to our customers across a broader territory."

    "ICM is thrilled to add Arizona to its existing Metso territory," said Scott Gardner, president of ICM. "We are committed to a seamless transition for Empire Southwest customers and will maintain the highest level of standards these customers have come to expect. This acquisition allows us to deepen our relationships with customers in Arizona and provide even greater value through ICM's resources, expertise and dedication."'

    For more information, visit metso.com

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    LOC International Enjoys Oil, Gas Construction Growth

    FHWA, TxDOT Reach Agreement to Help State Build Infrastructure Projects Faster

    T1 Energy Selects Yates Construction for Solar Cell Plant

    AEM Touts Texas Leg of 'AEM Manufacturing Express' Tour

    SpaceX Builds Texas Facility for Possible Mars Colonization

    Hyundai E&C Begins Building Major Solar Power Plant in Concho County

    Yanmar CE Officially Launches Full Line of Compact Equipment

    APEX Technologies Named Newest Trimble Technology Outlet



     

    Read more about...

    Aggregate Arizona California ICM Solutions Idaho Metso Nevada Utah







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147