List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Metso Introduces XM Series, A Game-Changing Solution to Enhance Crushing Performance

    Tue May 21, 2024 - National Edition
    Metso


    The Metso XM Series crushing solution designed for demanding mining applications is built to take crushing performance beyond the conventional.
    Photo courtesy of Metso
    The Metso XM Series crushing solution designed for demanding mining applications is built to take crushing performance beyond the conventional.
    The Metso XM Series crushing solution designed for demanding mining applications is built to take crushing performance beyond the conventional.   (Photo courtesy of Metso) Metso Nordberg MP1250 XM Series crusher   (Photo courtesy of Metso) Metso Superior MKIII primary gyratory XM Series   (Photo courtesy of Metso)

    Metso is launching the XM Series, a highly advanced premium crushing solution that combines intelligence, durability and lifetime value with a new digital package, resilient engineering and unmatched warranties.

    The groundbreaking Metso XM Series crushing solution designed for demanding mining applications is built to take crushing performance beyond the conventional, according to the manufacturer.

    "What's transformative in the XM Series package is that it combines and gives access to the latest in digital technologies, SmartCone, SmartStation and Mineral Crusher Pilot (MCP) automation," said Vinicius Vilela, vice president, mining crushers at Metso.

    "SmartCone, ideal for product size control, can increase production by up to 10 percent. MCP automation provides the easiest and fastest integration connectivity and allows for not just remote diagnostics, but remote actions, too. The three of these technologies combined give the edge needed to make smarter decisions about the crusher and prevent downtime.

    "On top of this, as the first of its kind available in the mining industry, the warranty covers up to 25 years of life for the crusher, conditional on following specific terms and conditions," said Vilela.

    Photo courtesy of Metso

    Metso Nordberg MP1250 XM Series crusher

    The XM series solution uses the robust and safe Nordberg MP Series cone crushers and Superior MKIII primary gyratory crushers. The Xtreme forged head of the Nordberg MP Series crushers are three times more robust than industry standards and are the most durable head designed for the most demanding crushing applications. Other notable upgrades for the MP XM series include top-mount clamping cylinders, hydraulic socket, accumulator monitoring system and tramp release half nut.

    The lifetime of the cavity liner also can be increased up to 50 percent and the protective parts' lifetime four times. The lifetime of the Superior primary gyratory's mantle shell is up to 50 percent longer and offers double the concave and protective parts lifetime. The option of Rotable top shell solution decreases downtime, improves safety and has sustainability advantages.

    Photo courtesy of Metso

    Metso Superior MKIII primary gyratory XM Series

    For more information, visit metso.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    J.D. Eckman Leads U.S. 422 Project in Pennsylvania

    Coca-Cola United Plans New $338M Birmingham HQ to Be Built Off Interstate 20/59

    Jobseekers Leveraging Career Market for In-Demand Skilled Trades

    Value in Remanufacturing Construction Equipment: Reduce Cost, Downtime, Carbon Footprint

    Buckley, PennDOT Restore I-95 to Usefulness in Philly

    Case Western Reserve University Awards $200M Project

    Ohio, Kentucky Receive Environmental OK for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project

    Ohio Expo Center & State Fair's $260M Renovation



     

    Read more about...

    Aggregate Equipment Crushers Metso New Products Recycling & Processing Equipment






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA