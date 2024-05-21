Photo courtesy of Metso The Metso XM Series crushing solution designed for demanding mining applications is built to take crushing performance beyond the conventional.

Metso is launching the XM Series, a highly advanced premium crushing solution that combines intelligence, durability and lifetime value with a new digital package, resilient engineering and unmatched warranties.

The groundbreaking Metso XM Series crushing solution designed for demanding mining applications is built to take crushing performance beyond the conventional, according to the manufacturer.

"What's transformative in the XM Series package is that it combines and gives access to the latest in digital technologies, SmartCone, SmartStation and Mineral Crusher Pilot (MCP) automation," said Vinicius Vilela, vice president, mining crushers at Metso.

"SmartCone, ideal for product size control, can increase production by up to 10 percent. MCP automation provides the easiest and fastest integration connectivity and allows for not just remote diagnostics, but remote actions, too. The three of these technologies combined give the edge needed to make smarter decisions about the crusher and prevent downtime.

"On top of this, as the first of its kind available in the mining industry, the warranty covers up to 25 years of life for the crusher, conditional on following specific terms and conditions," said Vilela.

The XM series solution uses the robust and safe Nordberg MP Series cone crushers and Superior MKIII primary gyratory crushers. The Xtreme forged head of the Nordberg MP Series crushers are three times more robust than industry standards and are the most durable head designed for the most demanding crushing applications. Other notable upgrades for the MP XM series include top-mount clamping cylinders, hydraulic socket, accumulator monitoring system and tramp release half nut.

The lifetime of the cavity liner also can be increased up to 50 percent and the protective parts' lifetime four times. The lifetime of the Superior primary gyratory's mantle shell is up to 50 percent longer and offers double the concave and protective parts lifetime. The option of Rotable top shell solution decreases downtime, improves safety and has sustainability advantages.

