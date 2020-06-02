--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Metso Launch My Plant Planner On-Line Configurator for Designing Efficient Crushing, Screening Plants

Tue June 02, 2020 - National Edition
Metso


Metso My Plant Planner
Metso My Plant Planner

Metso is introducing a unique drag and drop 3D crushing and screening plant configurator that enables professionals in the mining and aggregate industries to design more productive and efficient plants through real-time insights. The design and simulation tool, called My Plant Planner, is available on metso.com and is free for anyone to use.

"We are really excited about My Plant Planner. Our aim is to help our customers easily test different configurations and operating conditions to see how they affect process performance. The tool allows you to either design and simulate a new crushing and screening plant in 3D or test how upgrading your current equipment can improve performance," said Guillaume Lambert, vice president, crushing systems at Metso.

Designing Your Plant Has Never Been Easier

My Plant Planner is packed full of unique features and insights to help in the planning of optimized crushing and screening circuits. It also is possible to download a detailed report of the designed plant. The tool is based on proprietary Metso software VPS and Bruno.

Unique to My Plant Planner is the possibility to design and simulate the ideal crushing and screening circuit in the same tool in 3D.

The configurator makes it easy to predict general power consumption of the system and to see the footprint of the circuit - a feature exclusive to My Plant Planner, according to the manufacturer.

With the tool, you can pick and choose different types of crushers, screens and conveyors to get the perfect balance for the circuit and easily identify bottlenecks to understand where extra capacity is needed. Important factors, such as capacity, load, and power draw, are updated in real-time as the circuit is designed and the parameters updated.

At any point, it is possible to download a report that gathers together all the details about the plant being designed. It includes details on the chosen crushers, screens, conveyors and their parameters, including power consumption.

Start planning your plant here.

For more information, visit www.metso.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Aggregate Equipment Metso Recycling Recycling & Processing Equipment Technology