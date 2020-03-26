--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Metso Launches New NW Rapid Range Tailored for the North American Market at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020

Thu March 26, 2020 - National Edition
Metso


NW1213 Rapid portable HSI crusher is a wheel-mounted rock crushing plant.
NW1213 Rapid portable HSI crusher is a wheel-mounted rock crushing plant.

Metso is extending the NW Rapid series of transportable wheel-mounted crushing plants with a range developed specially to accommodate road transportation in North America.

The first models of the range are the NW120 Rapid portable jaw crushing unit and NW1213 Rapid portable impact crushing unit, which have been re-designed to permit their transportation in most states of the North American market.

"Traditionally, it has been very common in North America to put crushers on wheels. We developed the North America specific models to meet our customers' requirements. Road regulations are getting tighter and they are looking for more complete solutions from one supplier," said Julius Mäkelä, director of portable and modular solutions at Metso. "We are pleased to tell our customers that the first NW1213 Rapid impact crusher is being delivered to the USA and a set of NW120 units are being prepared for delivery as we speak."

About the NW Rapid series – Crush & Go

NW Rapid can be moved from one site to another using standard prime movers. Besides portability, other advantages of the NW Rapid models include quick set-up and a best-in-class production capacity of up to 500 metric tons per hour. NW Rapid has been designed so that the units can be set up in about an hour. The solution consists of modules that can be used to create a variety of combinations also in fixed installations as needed.

For more information, visit www.metso.com/nwrapid.

CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Crushers Metso New Products Recycling Recycling & Processing Equipment