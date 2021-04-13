The distributor partnership combines Metso Outotec’s premium brand and its high reliability screening media products with AEG’s recognized knowledge and reputation on the market.

Metso Outotec and Advanced Engineering Group Pty Ltd (AEG) have signed a contract concerning Metso Outotec's screening media distribution. Since March 2021, AEG sells and supports all Metso Outotec synthetic screening media products to aggregates producers in Australia.

The distributor partnership combines Metso Outotec's premium brand and its high reliability screening media products with AEG's recognized knowledge and reputation on the market into a unique, compelling offering. Metso Outotec provides the technical support and backs up AEG through its focused global supply chain.

"The production of aggregates in Australia has increased with newer and larger operations which have higher focus on cost-efficiency and quality of materials. The move towards synthetic media has evolved from this demand," said Shaun Fanning, vice president, Asia Pacific Distribution at Metso Outotec.

"Metso Outotec has developed a range of synthetic screening media to support the customer needs. Together with AEG, we can offer fast and easy access to screening media for the Australian customers."

"It is exciting times for us and the customers," said Dave Hastie, managing director of AEG. "We have built our business on quality products and service during the past 25 years. We look forward to growing the Metso Outotec brand as well as introducing our range of products to a wider clientele. The partnership is an important step in building our new superstore where the customers have access to a one-stop shop of synthetic media, screen mesh and accessories on a timely and simplified manner."

AEG has facilities in Melbourne and Brisbane, with 22 staff members.

For more information, visit mogroup.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories