Metso Outotec has successfully completed the divestment of its metal recycling business line to Mimir, an investment company based in Stockholm, Sweden.

The sold metal recycling business includes the brands Lindemann and Texas Shredder. The business will operate globally under the Lindemann brand, and will be headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. Its approximately 160 employees have transferred to the new company.

The divestment was announced on Dec. 31, 2021.

For more information, visit mogroup.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories