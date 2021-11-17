Due to its modular belt-over-apron design, the Metso Outotec Crossover feeder delivers increased levels of availability and reliability for bulk material transportation at lower overall costs, according to the company.

Metso Outotec is launching the Crossover feeder, which is a hybrid feeding solution suitable for a wide range of greenfield and brownfield applications.

"We are very excited to announce the launch of the Crossover feeder. It was developed to provide a flexible and economical solution in a wide range of applications where belt and apron feeders are not the optimal fit," said Brian Bookamyer, director, bulk materials handling at Metso Outotec.

The Crossover feeder design features a reduced height of up to 50 percent as compared to conventional feeding technology. This lower height requirement provides an opportunity for CAPEX savings by decreasing the excavation and civil works required. For retrofit applications, the reduced height profile allows the Crossover feeder economically replace existing feeders, including apron and/or belt feeders by lowering modification costs.

Maximum Productivity for Any Feeding Application

The Crossover feeder complements Metso Outotec's versatile feeding solutions portfolio, which also includes apron feeders and belt feeders, enabling Metso Outotec to provide its customers with the best feeding solutions to maximize performance and productivity, the company said. All Metso Outotec feeding solutions feature optimal design and dependable components to handle any duty in mining. Support through the comprehensive services network enables easy maintainability and minimal downtime.

The Metso Outotec apron feeders are suitable for both light and heavy-duty applications and consist of a pre-engineered range that makes sizing and selection simple. They are best suited for feed to a primary gyratory or jaw crusher, primary gyratory discharge, secondary and tertiary stockpile reclaims, and railcar dumper discharge.

The customizable Metso Outotec belt feeders provide a reliable solution for material transport especially in large, high-capacity installations. The optimal applications range from light- to medium-duty for tertiary, reclaim and concentrate, and filter cake discharge, as well as railcar dumpers in lighter duty.

Metso Outotec also offers parts, refurbishments and a wide range of specialized field services to help meet all maintenance, repair, training, installation and refurbishment needs for both Metso Outotec and third-party feeders. In addition, the scalable Metso Outotec Life Cycle Services (LCS) can be tailored to cover single-event equipment shutdowns or to span over multiple years, measured against strict KPIs.

