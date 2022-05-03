C.N. Wood Acquires Three Komatsu Dealerships Along I-84
Metso Outotec Completes Acquisition of Tesab Engineering Ltd.

Tue May 03, 2022 - National Edition
Metso Outotec


Metso Outotec has completed the acquisition of Tesab, a Northern Ireland based company specializing mostly on mobile crushing equipment for aggregates applications, including quarrying, recycling, asphalt and concrete.

Tesab's offering will complement Metso Outotec's offering in the mobile crushing and screening markets. Tesab continues as an independent product brand within Metso Outotec, with its more than 60 employees integrating to the Metso Outotec group.

For more information, visit mogroup.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




