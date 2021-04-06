Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Metso Outotec Completes Divestment of its Aluminium Business

Tue April 06, 2021 - National Edition
Metso


The divested business comprises equipment and plant solutions to green anode plants, anode rodshops and casthouses used in aluminium smelters, as well as the related services. 
The divested business comprises equipment and plant solutions to green anode plants, anode rodshops and casthouses used in aluminium smelters, as well as the related services. 

Metso Outotec has completed the divestment of its aluminium business to REEL International, headquartered in France. The divestment to REEL was announced on Dec. 28, 2020.

The divested business comprises equipment and plant solutions to green anode plants, anode rodshops and casthouses used in aluminium smelters, as well as the related services. Metso Outotec will continue to serve its customers in certain other parts of the aluminium value chain, such as alumina refinery and petroleum coke calcination technologies.

"I would like to extend my sincerest thanks to the Aluminium team for its contribution to Metso Outotec and for the hard work to ensure a smooth transfer of the business. I wish the team great success under its new ownership at REEL," said Jari Ålgars, president of Metals business area, Metso Outotec.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

OHL USA Crews Make Upgrades to Ventura Freeway

John Deere Announces 2021 'Own It' Low Monthly Payment Program

Updated Cat Cold Planers Showcase Commitment to Milling Customers

White House Releases Infrastructure Proposal: 'The American Jobs Plan'

Cuomo Pushes Skyline-Altering Penn Station Real Estate Plan

Crews Work to Stabilize U.S. 101 After Dangerous Collapse

Firm Acquires Portland Water Infrastructure Biz for $1B

U.S. 95, ID-53 Construction Project Taking Shape in Idaho



 

Read more about...

Business News Metso Metso Outotec






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo