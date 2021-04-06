The divested business comprises equipment and plant solutions to green anode plants, anode rodshops and casthouses used in aluminium smelters, as well as the related services.

Metso Outotec has completed the divestment of its aluminium business to REEL International, headquartered in France. The divestment to REEL was announced on Dec. 28, 2020.

The divested business comprises equipment and plant solutions to green anode plants, anode rodshops and casthouses used in aluminium smelters, as well as the related services. Metso Outotec will continue to serve its customers in certain other parts of the aluminium value chain, such as alumina refinery and petroleum coke calcination technologies.

"I would like to extend my sincerest thanks to the Aluminium team for its contribution to Metso Outotec and for the hard work to ensure a smooth transfer of the business. I wish the team great success under its new ownership at REEL," said Jari Ålgars, president of Metals business area, Metso Outotec.

