Metso Outotec has completed the reorganization of its metals business as part of the turnaround program announced in Q4/2020. As a result, the segment's operational model has been adjusted to better meet customer needs, as well as the scale and nature of the business today, according to the company.

When the negotiations related to the reorganization started on Dec. 9, 2020, the estimated need for reduction was a maximum of 160 permanent redundancies in the metals operations globally, including up to 60 redundancies in Finland.

As a result of the negotiations, approximately 100 jobs will be reduced globally, including 15 in Finland. Most of the global reductions are through redundancies and the rest through other arrangements, such as retirements, non-renewal of fixed-term contracts and voluntary resignations. In addition, more than 50 employees who were in the scope of the metals reorganization will continue in Metso Outotec in other parts of the company.

"The reorganization of the metals business aims for annual savings of EUR 15 million. During the negotiations, we carefully evaluated all opportunities with the target to find the best possible options to meet the needs of our customers and employees. The now completed reorganization empowers the metals business lines for efficient use of resources and faster decision-making," said Jari Ålgars, president, Metals business area at Metso Outotec.

