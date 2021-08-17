Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Metso Outotec Continues to Provide Mining Industry Particle Ore Sorting Solutions Supported by TOMRA Technology

Tue August 17, 2021 - National Edition
Metso Outotec


The collaboration expands Metso Outotec’s and TOMRA’s capability to offer leading-edge solutions that help increase the overall value of ore deposits by reaching new levels of energy efficiency and productivity, decreasing costs and extending the life of mining operations.
The collaboration expands Metso Outotec’s and TOMRA’s capability to offer leading-edge solutions that help increase the overall value of ore deposits by reaching new levels of energy efficiency and productivity, decreasing costs and extending the life of mining operations.

Metso Outotec and TOMRA Mining have agreed to continue the non-exclusive cooperation to supply particle ore sorting solutions for the mining and metallurgical industries.

The collaboration expands Metso Outotec's and TOMRA's capability to offer leading-edge solutions that help increase the overall value of ore deposits by reaching new levels of energy efficiency and productivity, decreasing costs and extending the life of mining operations.

"Separating ore from waste rock as early and as efficiently as possible is essential in minerals processing. The best result can be achieved by combining state-of-the-art crushing systems with advanced ore sorting. The combination of Metso Outotec's crushing know-how and TOMRA's particle ore sorting expertise is an excellent match, providing substantial benefits to our customers," said Guillaume Lambert, vice president, crushing at Metso Outotec.

TOMRA's sensor-based sorting has been a proven concept in minerals processing, recycling and the food industry for nearly 50 years. It can reduce specific energy consumption by 15 percent, as well as the amount of water used by three to four cubic meters per tonne of ore. This makes it an extremely cost-effective and sustainable solution that can benefit both mining operations and the environment, according to the companies.

"TOMRA, as an original equipment manufacturer, can add significant value to the process and engineering optimization of sensor-based sorting inclusive solutions when engaging with our customers within a cooperation agreement framework," said Mathilde Robben, key account manager at TOMRA Mining.

For more information about Metso Outotec, visit mogroup.com.

For more information about TOMRA Sorting, visit www.tomra.com/en/sorting/mining.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

A Look at Industry Trends in Concrete Paving

Going Green On the Job Site

Liebherr USA Co. Launches Partnership With Advance Technical Institute

Reading Anthracite Rolls Out Big Cats at Pennsylvania Mine

VIDEO: Florida A.I. Construction Tech Start-Up Announces Launch of Its First Estimating Product

Topnet Live GNSS Network Expands to Meet Increased Digitalization Demands

Champion Iron Signs Letter of Intent With Caterpillar for Advanced Drilling Technologies at Bloom Lake Mine

Bergmann Adds C815s Water Truck to Product Line



 

Read more about...

Business News Metso Metso Outotec mining Miscellaneous Aggregate Tomra






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo