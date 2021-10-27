The new Lokotrack LT200HPX and Lokotrack LT220GP mobile cone crushers are compact but efficient units ideal for aggregate contractor customers, bringing up to 30 percent more capacity and added flexibility compared to earlier models.

Metso Outotec is launching two new models to the Lokotrack mobile crushing and screening series.

The new Lokotrack LT200HPX and Lokotrack LT220GP mobile cone crushers are compact but efficient units ideal for aggregate contractor customers, bringing up to 30 percent more capacity and added flexibility compared to earlier models.

The new models premiered during Metso Outotec's virtual studio events on Oct. 27, and in the new Lokotrack Liveroom 360 online experience together with services and parts offerings for Lokotrack. The new Lokotrack models are available globally as of Oct. 27.

More Efficient Aggregate Operations

The launch models have many new features that are designed to improve the efficiency of customer's operations. They are built on the same new chassis, allowing customers to choose between the two cone crusher types and various optional features based on their specific needs.

The Lokotrack LT200HPX is equipped with an efficient two-deck pre-screen providing more capacity. Heavy duty chassis and wide conveyors facilitate high throughput, and a direct v-belt crusher drive ensures high fuel efficiency. Service and transportation are facilitated with extensive service platforms that fold down for transport.

LT200HPX can be combined with Lokotrack LT106 and LT116 jaw crushers and Lokotrack ST3.8 and ST4.8 mobile screens.

The Lokotrack LT220GP provides additional crushing power and can be equipped with a pre-screen or with a belt feeder. LT220GP fits well with Lokotrack LT120/LT120E mobile jaw crushers and ST4.10 mobile screen for high-capacity aggregate production.

"The new models and our end-to-end offering displayed in the Lokotrack Liveroom, demonstrate our focus on improving aggregates customers' operations and bottom line," said Kimmo Anttila, vice president, Lokotrack Solutions at Metso Outotec.

"With these new models of 300 metrics tons per hour capacity and 40 metrics ton transport weight, the customers have even more choice and flexibility to select from our cone crusher range. Lokotrack is a sustainable and future-proof choice for any type of aggregate production."

Extensive Service, Support Portfolio

Metso Outotec offers extensive services and parts support for Lokotrack, including, for example, spare and wear parts recommendation lists and kits, full container load parts service, inspections and extended warranties and the Metrics remote monitoring solution. The service portfolio showcased in the Liveroom addresses the needs of aggregates customers in terms of equipment protection, availability, performance and upgrades. These services are aimed at helping Lokotrack crushing and screening assets operate at their optimal levels.

For more information, visit mogroup.com.

