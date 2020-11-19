Metso Outotec Extends Mill Reline Equipment Offering

The new robust MRM has a capacity of 4,000 kg, enabling easy and safe replacement of steel lining systems inside even the largest grinding mills, according to the manufacturer.

Metso Outotec is extending its mill reline equipment offering with a high-capacity mill reline machine (MRM).

"Replacing steel lining systems inside the confined space of grinding mills is a time-consuming and demanding job requiring strict safety measures and highly reliable equipment. With the addition of the high-capacity MRM, Metso Outotec now provides a comprehensive range of mill reline machines designed to ISO and IEC standards. The new MRM is designed for heavy-duty lining replacement tasks, with safety and efficiency as our top priorities," said Jared Le Cras, senior manager, mill reline equipment at Metso Outotec.

Benefits of the Metso Outotec Mill Reline Machine

Efficient mill relining enabled by unique mechanical design features

Maximized reliability, due to easy data access and spares replacement

Minimized risk, due to safety features

Comprehensive service support via Metso Outotec's global service network

In addition to mill reline machines, Metso Outotec's mill reline equipment offering includes feed chute transporters, Tube MRMs and bolt hammers.

For more information, visit www.mogroup.com.

