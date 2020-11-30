Metso Outotec Helps Rebuild Beirut Explosion Area

The explosion in August caused massive destruction of buildings and infrastructure. The equipment that Metso Outotec donates will be used to clear up the explosion waste, such as concrete from buildings and asphalt from roads and paving.

Metso Outotec is supporting the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) emergency program in Beirut, Lebanon, in collaboration with UNICEF Finland, by donating equipment that will be used in the reconstruction of the disaster area in order to secure clean water, sanitation and healthier living conditions for thousands of children and families.

The donated equipment is expected to arrive in Beirut in December 2020.

The explosion in August caused massive destruction of buildings and infrastructure. The equipment that Metso Outotec donated will be used to clear up the explosion waste, such as concrete from buildings and asphalt from roads and paving. The equipment also is used in recycling and production of aggregates for reconstruction.

"When UNICEF approached us for financial support, we realized our equipment could help the people and the destruction area in a very concrete way," said Eeva Sipilä, the CFO at Metso Outotec.

"We are happy that through collaboration with UNICEF, we can offer our expertise and do our share in the enormous effort to rebuild the city."

"We are extremely grateful for this donation. As COVID-19 cases continue to surge and there is a high risk of water-borne diseases in the affected area, it is more critical than ever to ensure that children and families have access to safe water and sanitation. With Metso Outotec's help we will be able to clear the explosion waste and help rebuild sanitation services more rapidly", said Marja-Riitta Ketola, executive director of the Finnish committee for UNICEF.

The donated equipment includes one Lokotrack LT106 mobile jaw crusher and two Lokotrack ST4.8 mobile screens. In addition to the equipment, Metso Outotec will provide training and technical support to operate the equipment.

For more information, visit mogroup.com.

