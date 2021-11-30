The pre-engineered plant units provide optimized grinding performance and simplify project management through easy circuit selection and flowsheet implementation.

Metso Outotec is launching yet another unique solution in its range of minerals processing plant islands: the horizontal mill plant units.

The pre-engineered plant units provide optimized grinding performance and simplify project management through easy circuit selection and flowsheet implementation. At the same time, they ensure safe operability and maintainability due to their design, according to the manufacturer.

The plant units feature Metso Outotec's industry-leading technologies including grinding mills, slurry pumps, hydrocyclones, conveying equipment, automation and service support. The scope of the unit can be tailored according to project requirements (brownfield or greenfield, open or closed circuit).

"Choosing the right solution for a grinding process can be a complex task. In addition to financial and technological aspects, miners must also evaluate executional and operational factors. Our modular horizontal mill plant units have been developed to make it easier for customers to select and execute the best solution for their grinding needs," said Fernando Marques, global product manager at Metso Outotec.

"Our pre-engineered modules provide a safe and optimized solution for many grinding applications."

The horizontal mill plant units combine Metso Outotec horizontal mills, classification, pumping and automation technologies with a wide range of services and operation support. It takes sustainability and grinding performance to a new level by optimizing the usage of energy, water, grinding media and consumables, according to the manufacturer.

Benefits:

Grinding and classification expertise to support flowsheet implementation

Pre-engineered modules for simple and rapid execution

Process performance guarantee

Easy process optimization due to comprehensive automation and digitalization features

Sustainable technology with safe operability and maintainability

Lifecycle service support

For more information, visit www.mogroup.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories