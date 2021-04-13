The main color of the Metso Outotec products will be light grey, replacing the previous industrial product branding of both companies. A darker grey shade will be used as an accent color to bring contrast.

To harmonize the visual identity of the existing offering with the Metso Outotec organizational brand and to create a strong, unified and easily identifiable look for the new era, Metso Outotec will update the industrial branding of its whole product and service portfolio.

The new identity will clearly differentiate Metso Outotec's offering by combining modern design with the powerful Metso Outotec brand colors and typography. Standalone brands in the aggregates business like McCloskey, Shaorui and Jonsson make an exception and will continue with the existing branding.

High customer value, sustainability and safety features are among the key criteria behind Metso Outotec's industrial design and product branding choices. Metso Outotec's Planet Positive-thinking also will be visible on the products: the more than 100 products already identified to have sustainability features relating to water or energy efficiency, reduction of emissions, circularity or safety will have a Planet Positive label attached to them.

Implementation of Product Branding in Phases

The main color of the Metso Outotec products will be light grey, replacing the previous industrial product branding of both companies. A darker grey shade will be used as an accent color to bring contrast. The strong and recognizable black and orange brand colors and the Metso Outotec logo will always be visible on the products. Additionally, product names will be visible, marked with an orange stripe.

The new color scheme will be applied in a phased manner throughout all Metso Outotec products, starting with the new product launches in 2021.

"The development of our new industrial brand design derives from our desire to present a strong, harmonized and consistent image towards our customers throughout all touchpoints. With an updated and appealing identity, we can strengthen our image as a leader in our customer industries and the enabler of sustainable modern life," said Helena Marjaranta, vice president of communications and brand at Metso Outotec.

"We are particularly proud of our Planet Positive labeling, which we will implement in our products hand in hand with the new branding. It is a strong proof of our commitment to sustainable business."

For more information, visit www.mogroup.com.

