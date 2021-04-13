Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Metso Outotec Introduces New Visual Identity Across Whole Offering

Tue April 13, 2021 - National Edition
Metso


The main color of the Metso Outotec products will be light grey, replacing the previous industrial product branding of both companies. A darker grey shade will be used as an accent color to bring contrast.
The main color of the Metso Outotec products will be light grey, replacing the previous industrial product branding of both companies. A darker grey shade will be used as an accent color to bring contrast.

To harmonize the visual identity of the existing offering with the Metso Outotec organizational brand and to create a strong, unified and easily identifiable look for the new era, Metso Outotec will update the industrial branding of its whole product and service portfolio.

The new identity will clearly differentiate Metso Outotec's offering by combining modern design with the powerful Metso Outotec brand colors and typography. Standalone brands in the aggregates business like McCloskey, Shaorui and Jonsson make an exception and will continue with the existing branding.

High customer value, sustainability and safety features are among the key criteria behind Metso Outotec's industrial design and product branding choices. Metso Outotec's Planet Positive-thinking also will be visible on the products: the more than 100 products already identified to have sustainability features relating to water or energy efficiency, reduction of emissions, circularity or safety will have a Planet Positive label attached to them.

Implementation of Product Branding in Phases

The main color of the Metso Outotec products will be light grey, replacing the previous industrial product branding of both companies. A darker grey shade will be used as an accent color to bring contrast. The strong and recognizable black and orange brand colors and the Metso Outotec logo will always be visible on the products. Additionally, product names will be visible, marked with an orange stripe.

The new color scheme will be applied in a phased manner throughout all Metso Outotec products, starting with the new product launches in 2021.

"The development of our new industrial brand design derives from our desire to present a strong, harmonized and consistent image towards our customers throughout all touchpoints. With an updated and appealing identity, we can strengthen our image as a leader in our customer industries and the enabler of sustainable modern life," said Helena Marjaranta, vice president of communications and brand at Metso Outotec.

"We are particularly proud of our Planet Positive labeling, which we will implement in our products hand in hand with the new branding. It is a strong proof of our commitment to sustainable business."

For more information, visit www.mogroup.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

Construction Begins On Bridgeport Residential Complex

New Ad Campaign Pushes Economic Growth Through Infrastructure Investment

Triton Construction Nears Finish On $61.5M Western Maryland Highway Project

Volvo Construction Equipment Adds Entry-Level Package for Compact Assist Intelligent Compaction System

VIDEO: Case to Make Wheel Loader Product, Technology Announcement in Live Virtual Event

Equipment Manufacturers Hail Senator Peters' Leadership on American Manufacturing

Southeastern Launches Online Store

U.S.-Canada Border Closure May Affect Start of International Bridge Replacement



 

Read more about...

Business News Metso Metso Outotec






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo