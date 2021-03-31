The CycloneSense technology allows continuous online measurement of the cyclone’s air core shape, size and location based on process tomography, thus helping to find and maintain the optimal operating point for the hydrocyclone.

Operating conditions in the hydrocyclone process have a direct impact on plant availability and on grinding and flotation circuit efficiency. To help ensure continuously optimal hydrocyclone operation, Metso Outotec is introducing CycloneSense, a smart measurement system that provides direct, continuous and reliable online monitoring of the hydrocyclone air core.

"In order to optimize the process, hydrocyclones should be run so that the fraction of water returned to grinding is the smallest amount possible. In order to do that, you need to know when you are approaching the limit of your hydrocyclone's coarse discharge rate to avoid going too far and ending up with problems, such as roping," said Kari Heiskanen, a well-known expert in the field and the author of the book Particle Classification.

"CycloneSense allows you to see what is happening inside the hydrocyclone and helps to push the limits of the process."

The CycloneSense technology allows users to visualize the performance inside the cyclone. It allows continuous online measurement of the cyclone's air core shape, size and location based on process tomography, thus helping to find and maintain the optimal operating point for the hydrocyclone. In addition, the measurement system helps to detect and prevent potential problem situations, such as roping, where the slurry is not properly separated and instead some of the larger particles are sent to the overflow and directly to the next stage of processing.

Combining CycloneSense with the Metso Outotec PSI particle size analyzer allows easy optimization of the cyclone cluster and grinding circuit. Metso Outotec's ACT Cyclone Control and Grinding Optimization is designed to take full advantage of the measurement data and to provide significant and continuous benefits to customers, according to the manufacturer.

The CycloneSense measurement system is available for new Metso Outotec hydrocyclones and any existing hydrocyclone installations. As an optional service, Metso Outotec also provides Life Cycle Services with remote monitoring.

Key benefits of CycloneSense

Continuous, direct and reliable online measurement of hydrocyclone air core shape, size and location

Helps to prevent problem situations in hydrocyclones, such as roping, and increases uptime and production

Enables automated hydrocyclone control and performance optimization of the system

Provides valuable additional information for grinding optimization

Simple to install, operate and maintain with no moving parts

CycloneSense monitoring technology is part of Metso Outotec's Planet Positive offering.

For more information, visit mogroup.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories