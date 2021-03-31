Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Metso Outotec Launches CycloneSense Smart Monitoring Technology

Wed March 31, 2021 - National Edition
Metso


The CycloneSense technology allows continuous online measurement of the cyclone’s air core shape, size and location based on process tomography, thus helping to find and maintain the optimal operating point for the hydrocyclone.
The CycloneSense technology allows continuous online measurement of the cyclone’s air core shape, size and location based on process tomography, thus helping to find and maintain the optimal operating point for the hydrocyclone.

Operating conditions in the hydrocyclone process have a direct impact on plant availability and on grinding and flotation circuit efficiency. To help ensure continuously optimal hydrocyclone operation, Metso Outotec is introducing CycloneSense, a smart measurement system that provides direct, continuous and reliable online monitoring of the hydrocyclone air core.

"In order to optimize the process, hydrocyclones should be run so that the fraction of water returned to grinding is the smallest amount possible. In order to do that, you need to know when you are approaching the limit of your hydrocyclone's coarse discharge rate to avoid going too far and ending up with problems, such as roping," said Kari Heiskanen, a well-known expert in the field and the author of the book Particle Classification.

"CycloneSense allows you to see what is happening inside the hydrocyclone and helps to push the limits of the process."

The CycloneSense technology allows users to visualize the performance inside the cyclone. It allows continuous online measurement of the cyclone's air core shape, size and location based on process tomography, thus helping to find and maintain the optimal operating point for the hydrocyclone. In addition, the measurement system helps to detect and prevent potential problem situations, such as roping, where the slurry is not properly separated and instead some of the larger particles are sent to the overflow and directly to the next stage of processing.

Combining CycloneSense with the Metso Outotec PSI particle size analyzer allows easy optimization of the cyclone cluster and grinding circuit. Metso Outotec's ACT Cyclone Control and Grinding Optimization is designed to take full advantage of the measurement data and to provide significant and continuous benefits to customers, according to the manufacturer.

The CycloneSense measurement system is available for new Metso Outotec hydrocyclones and any existing hydrocyclone installations. As an optional service, Metso Outotec also provides Life Cycle Services with remote monitoring.

Key benefits of CycloneSense
  • Continuous, direct and reliable online measurement of hydrocyclone air core shape, size and location
  • Helps to prevent problem situations in hydrocyclones, such as roping, and increases uptime and production
  • Enables automated hydrocyclone control and performance optimization of the system
  • Provides valuable additional information for grinding optimization
  • Simple to install, operate and maintain with no moving parts

CycloneSense monitoring technology is part of Metso Outotec's Planet Positive offering.

For more information, visit mogroup.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

Equipment Manufacturers Commend Bipartisan Effort to Create Chief Manufacturing Officer

UPDATE: Komatsu Excavator Attempts to Dislodge One of World's Largest Shipping Containers

Bobcat Launches M3-Series Compact Loader Line

Dam Rehab: Bringing Knox Lake Dam Up to Spec

President Biden Pushes Major Expansion for Offshore Wind Energy

Ohio Rail Development Commission OKs $100,000 Grant Funding to M&M Industries

RoadBuilders Machinery Now Part of Masaba's Network of Distributors

Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Inc. Engages Dealers in First Virtual Dealer Meeting



 

Read more about...

Metso Metso Outotec Recycling Recycling & Processing Equipment Technology






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo