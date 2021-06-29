Metso Outotec launched in-pit crush and convey (IPCC) solutions.

Mining operations are impacted by declining head grades. More material needs to be moved from greater depths to maintain concentrated production levels. This affects productivity and energy consumption, which directly correlates to the mine's profitability and sustainability.

To better meet these challenges, Metso Outotec is launching in-pit crush and convey (IPCC) solutions. The integrated solutions consist of crushing, conveying and stacking equipment combined with IPCC planning and lifecycle services. The offering has been designed to ensure the highest productivity, energy efficiency and maintainability.

"With our team, technology and services, we can combine and provide the industry's strongest building blocks to deliver successful in-pit crush and convey operations," said Leif Berndt, director, IPCC of Metso Outotec. "We are excited to launch our solutions that cater in an exceptional way to our customers' operational and sustainability targets."

Metso Outotec's IPCC Offering at a Glance

The experience-driven IPCC planning services allow Metso Outotec to support customers with pre-defined study work packages that are in line with common study phases used throughout the industry. The team uses an integrated methodology to determine the optimal pit shape and mine schedule in alignment with system configurations, that utilize advanced engineering tools to increase the speed of project definition and certainty of outcome.

The key technology highlight of the IPCC solution is the Foresight semi-mobile primary gyratory (SMPG) station, which features the Superior MKIII crusher and SmartStation for optimal processing, allowing material size control and reduced wear, downtime and plant height. The IPCC solutions are part of the company's Planet Positive portfolio with their improved energy efficiency.

Services are a key part and a proven piece of the Metso Outotec IPCC solutions. Life Cycle Services (LCS) for operational support are available. Connected analytics allows equipment to be better managed by staying connected at all times and by reducing unplanned downtime. The IPCC offering also includes offsite and onsite assembly options.

Key benefits of Metso Outotec in-pit crushing and conveying technology include:

Optimal processing with patented SmartStation;

Up to 30 percent higher capacity on the same crusher size and 70 percent reduced downtime with Superior MKIII Primary Gyratory technology;

Up to 30 percent power savings with Energy Savings Idlers (ESI); and

Better maintainability through improved crusher access and plant area isolation.

For more information, visit mogroup.com/ipcc.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

