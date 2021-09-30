Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Metso Outotec Launches New Digital Solutions for Boosting Iron Ore Pelletizing Plant Performance

Thu September 30, 2021 - National Edition
Metso Outotec is launching digital solutions to ensure the optimal operation and maintenance of iron ore pelletizing plants over the entire plant life cycle.

Leveraging the company's experience as the inventor of the pelletizing process, Metso Outotec has developed a suite of solutions that will improve process performance, production capacity and product quality while at the same time reducing energy consumption, environmental impact, and operation and maintenance costs, the company said.

The new digital solutions include the Metso Outotec Optimizing Control System OCS-4D and the Planet Positive Optimus advanced process control system for ensuring a stable and efficient process, the VisioPellet pellet size-control system for optimizing the pelletizing process, and the Pallet Car Condition Monitoring System for improving preventive maintenance planning and execution.

In addition, Metso Outotec is launching a unique operator training with advanced simulation technology in a risk-free virtual plant environment. The training can be tailored to simulate different operating conditions, standard procedures, emergency situations, and any other operational scenarios that are deemed to be beneficial.

"We are really excited about these new digital products. Based on pilot tests/refence cases, we know that they can make a true difference for our customers' processes. These solutions can be implemented in all iron ore pelletizing plants delivered by Metso Outotec. Our experts are happy to give more information on how each of these would benefit and work in individual plants," said Olavo Nolasco, director, Product Competitiveness, Ferrous & Heat Transfer at Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec digital solutions for iron ore pelletizing plants provide the following benefits:

  • Improved process performance, production capacity and product quality of iron ore pelletizing processes
  • Reduced energy consumption, environmental impact, and operation and maintenance costs
  • Safer and more efficient plant operation, thanks to comprehensive, risk-free operator training with advanced simulation technology
  • Valuable process insights with real-time information on pellet size distribution
  • Improved preventive maintenance planning and execution with real-time

For more information, visit www.mogroup.com.

Metso Outotec will host two free webinars where the solutions will be discussed in more detail:

  • Oct. 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. CET: Pallet Car Condition Monitoring & Green Pellet Size-Control for improved performance of iron ore pelletizing processes
  • Oct.28, 2021, at 09:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. CET: Maximize your ROI by optimizing production costs with Metso Outotec's Advanced Process Control System & Metso Outotec Training Simulator

You can register for the webinars here.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




