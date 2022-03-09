List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Metso Outotec Launches New Mobile Impact Crusher in Nordtrack Range

Wed March 09, 2022 - National Edition
Metso Outotec


The Nordtrack I1011 crusher is transported on a standard trailer, making it cost-effective and quick to move between sites.
The Nordtrack I1011 crusher is transported on a standard trailer, making it cost-effective and quick to move between sites.

Metso Outotec added a new impact crusher to its Nordtrack mobile crushing and screening range, targeting smaller-sized applications and job sites in the construction and demolition waste recycling segment.

The Nordtrack I1011 mobile impactor has compact dimensions and a powerful, high-performance crusher, ideally suited for contractors and rental work. Equipped with a large hanging screen, it combines high crushing capacity with calibrated end product accuracy.

The Nordtrack I1011 crusher is suitable for working in different job sites from rock crushing to concrete and demolition waste recycling. It is transported on a standard trailer, making it cost-effective and quick to move between sites. Due to its agility, moving the equipment in tight places inside the job sites is easier.

With Metso Outotec's service support and global inventory of parts like different blow bar options, Nordtrack I1011 is a dependable choice for contractors and as a rental machine, the manufacturer said.

"We have listened to the feedback from our customers and are happy to offer this newest addition to our Nordtrack range. The launch of Nordtrack I908S was very successful, and consequently we have been asked for a bigger mobile impactor unit," said Vesa Tuloisela, who heads the Nordtrack product offering at Metso Outotec.

"The I1011 has a more powerful crusher and engine, resulting in a capacity as high as 300 tph. As a mobile crusher it also is well suited for the recycling of demolition and concrete waste, or reclaimed asphalt."

Nordtrack I1011 will be launched in Metso Outotec's Nordtrack Liveroom, which is a 360-degree digital event experience platform. Liveroom features 3D demonstrations of the Nordtrack range as well as a wealth of information on the aftermarket offering. Register for the live launch event in the Nordtrack Liveroom on March 16th 9:00 EET and 18:00 EET at live.mogroup.com.

For more information, visit www.mogroup.com/nordtrack.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




