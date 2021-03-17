Equipmentdown-arrow
Metso Outotec Launches Nordtrack Mobile Screen, Crusher for Construction Customers

Wed March 17, 2021 - National Edition
The Nordtrack S2.5 mobile screen is a small size, versatile scalping screen designed for small job sites and a variety of applications. The Nordtrack I908 mobile impact crusher is optimized for the smaller-sized material reduction job sites, and it accepts different kinds of feed material — from asphalt recycling to concrete crushing, as well as traditional rock crushing.

Metso Outotec is adding two new products to its Nordtrack mobile crushing and screening range.

The Nordtrack S2.5 mobile screen is a small size, versatile scalping screen designed for small job sites and a variety of applications. With a compact and light-weight structure, a highly efficient two-deck screen, and a wide selection of different screening media, it is the perfect solution for construction contractors with frequent changes in site locations or simply as a rental unit, according to the manufacturer.

The second new addition to the range is the Nordtrack I908 mobile impact crusher. Its design is optimized for the smaller-sized material reduction job sites, and it accepts different kinds of feed material — from asphalt recycling to concrete crushing, as well as traditional rock crushing.

Nordtrack I908 mobile impact crusher

The same base model with an integrated screen on the chassis, the Nordtrack I908S, was introduced earlier, and it has been one of the best-selling Nordtrack units, especially in Europe.

"I am very pleased to say that the Nordtrack range has been extremely well received by our customers," said Vesa Tuloisela, who heads the Nordtrack product offering at Metso Outotec.

"It has proven to be a flexible solution meeting different requirements. Nordtrack sales have been developing very well despite the pandemic; in fact, we have exceeded sales targets in some areas. However, we are always listening carefully to customer feedback. These two new products represent a concrete outcome of those discussions.

"We want to grow our recycling customer base, offer attractive solutions for the rental business and for construction contractors globally."

The products are launching in the Nordtrack Liveroom, which is Metso Outotec's new 360-degree digital event experience platform. Liveroom features 3D demonstrations of the Nordtrack range as well as a wealth of information on the aftermarket offering.

Both new products are already available globally through Metso Outotec and distributors.

For more information, visit www.mogroup.com/nordtrack.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




