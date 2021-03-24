The Premier and Select horizontal grinding mills are designed for different customer segments and markets, and they have distinctly different features and benefits. In both lines, there are various mill solutions available for a wide range of applications.

Every mining operation has a unique grinding process that requires versatile grinding equipment.

During the last six months, Metso Outotec has extensively reviewed the combined horizontal mill product offering from the legacy Metso and Outotec companies. As a result, it has unveiled the harmonized Metso Outotec horizontal mill product lines that represent the best of both legacy companies: Metso Outotec Premier horizontal grinding mills and Select horizontal grinding mills.

"With the introduction of the Premier and Select horizontal grinding mills, Metso Outotec continues its over 100-year legacy in grinding. Both lines have their own differences and benefits, but share the concepts and expertise that have made us an industry leader time and time again," said Christoph Hoetzel, head of grinding business line at Metso Outotec.

"As a combined company we have consistently led the way in grinding mill innovation. We've continuously pushed mill technology in the next size increment. Currently, we have the largest operating mills in the world, and we want to lean on that legacy in taking the next steps in mill size. In addition, it is important for us to continue to be a frontrunner in the development of a more robust suite of horizontal mill technologies, providing desirable options for customers looking for quick execution with reliable technology."

Two Lines With Different Features

The Premier and Select horizontal grinding mills are designed for different customer segments and markets, and they have distinctly different features and benefits. In both lines, there are various mill solutions available for a wide range of applications.

The Premier horizontal grinding mills are completely customizable solutions built on modern grinding mill technology, process expertise and design capability. The Premier horizontal grinding mills are engineered to excel and create vast possibilities for customers and applications, according to the manufacturer.

The Select horizontal grinding mills are a range of pre-engineered solutions that allow simple mill selection, simplified proposal preparation, and a streamlined order execution process. Select horizontal grinding mills feature a robust suite of technologies and conservative design parameters that meet or exceed operational goals. Select horizontal grinding mill sizes are available for applications up to 7.8 MW for both the SAG and Ball mills. Rod mills are available up to Ø4.60 m X 6.10 m EGL.

Metso Outotec's offering also includes modern reline equipment — the most recent launch being the high-capacity Mill Reline Machine (MRM) with a capacity of 4,000 kg — as well as a broad selection of liner options, including the Megaliner.

Metso Outotec Services are available to provide horizontal mill inspections programs, full Life Cycle Services (LCS) contracts for planned shutdowns and maintenance, and a full range of spare and wear parts.

For more information, visit www.mogroup.com.

Join one of the launch webinar sessions on April 8 by registering here.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories