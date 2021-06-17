Metso Outotec and AM King, a leading marketplace for surplus mining and processing equipment globally, have entered into a global partnership agreement covering spares, wears, repairs and field service recommendations for AM King brokered mill and crusher sales, irrespective of the OEM.

Metso Outotec will provide competitive aftermarket solutions for optimized performance, higher reliability and increased profitability, covering solution packages on certified inspections and warranty, maintenance services and optimization services.

"We are very excited to partner with AM King. Through our comprehensive service portfolio, customers can maximize the performance of used or un-used surplus equipment. Metso Outotec's extensive aftermarket offering combined with our unique field service expertise bring many sustainable options to expand the equipment life cycle.

"This is a concrete action to contribute to circular economy targets which are increasingly important for all companies," said Sami Takaluoma, president, services business area at Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec has an extensive footprint of more than 3,000 field service professionals and additional support resources close to customer operations. Today, Metso Outotec has 140 service centers around the world.

"Partnering with Metso Outotec will further enhance the promise we make to all customers interested in surplus assets by providing a faster time to production, lower capital costs and a more sustainable future for the mining industry," said Albert King, a member of the management team at AMK.

For more information about AM King, visit amking.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

