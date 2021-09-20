The BSE Series screens enable iron ore processing even with higher natural moisture content without adding water.

Metso Outotec will supply unique sustainable screening technology for an iron ore project in the Southern Hemisphere.

The order value, which is not disclosed, has been booked in Minerals segment's Q3 2021 orders received. The start-up of the project is scheduled for the first half of 2024.

The order for the product screening and scalping application covers 12 Metso Outotec BSE Series (Banana Screen Elliptical) tandem screens and 4 MF Series screens, all equipped with 305PS screening media. In addition, the contract covers Metrics monitoring system for screens, expert support and installation services.

The need to reduce water in iron ore production and other minerals processing is a critical global challenge. The BSE Series screens enable iron ore processing even with higher natural moisture content without adding water.

"We are pleased that the customer chose Metso Outotec for sustainable screening solutions for their process. The BSE screen is an outstanding option for their needs. The elimination of process water ultimately results in lower processing costs, increasing the customer's competitiveness and profitability in the iron ore global markets," said Jouni Mähönen, vice president, screening business line, Metso Outotec.

Results the customer can expect after implementation:

BSE Series screens enable elimination of process water in the screening process

93 percent reduction of the plant's overall water consumption and eliminates the need for tailing dams

Reduced energy consumption from the entire plant compared to the wet screening process: 18,000 MWh/year electricity saving

30 percent increase in screening capacity compared to traditional screening

Increased safety during media change-outs using the unique Hammerless Attachment system

Reduced CAPEX due to the adoption of high-performing BSE screens

Metso Outotec BSE screening technology is a Planet Positive solution.

For more information, visit www.mogroup.com/portfolio/bse-series/.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories