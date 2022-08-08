List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Metso Outotec to Start Repurchasing Own Shares for Its Share-Based Incentive Plans

Mon August 08, 2022 - National Edition
Metso Outotec


The board of directors of Metso Outotec Corporation has decided to start repurchasing the company's own shares based on the authorization given by the 2022 Annual General Meeting. The shares shall be repurchased to be used as a part of the company's share-based incentive plans.

The maximum number of shares to be repurchased is 3,036,000 and the maximum amount to be used for the repurchase is EUR 30 million. The shares will be repurchased in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in one or several instalments at the market price prevailing at the time of the purchase.

The share repurchase will start on Aug. 9, 2022, at the earliest and end by March 31, 2023, at the latest.

The General Meeting held on April 21, 2022, authorized the board of directors to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 82,000,000 of the company's own shares.

Metso Outotec has a total of 828,972,440 shares, of which the company currently owns 300,505 shares.

For more information, visit www.mogroup.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

Walsh/Herzog Joint Venture Begins $640M Double Track Northwest Indiana Project

Case Launches Minotaur DL550 Compact Dozer Loader

Winter Equipment Outlines Plans for Future

Volvo CE to Showcase Machine, Services Innovation in Immersive Experience at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023

Rehab Work Happening at Key Sites Within Pa.'s Gettysburg National Battlefield

SCA Announces Slag Cement University

Blanchard Machinery CEO, President Joe Blanchard Passes at Age 60

ATA Announces Its 2022 Mid America Region Winners



 

Read more about...

Business News Metso Outotec






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA