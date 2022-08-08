The board of directors of Metso Outotec Corporation has decided to start repurchasing the company's own shares based on the authorization given by the 2022 Annual General Meeting. The shares shall be repurchased to be used as a part of the company's share-based incentive plans.

The maximum number of shares to be repurchased is 3,036,000 and the maximum amount to be used for the repurchase is EUR 30 million. The shares will be repurchased in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in one or several instalments at the market price prevailing at the time of the purchase.

The share repurchase will start on Aug. 9, 2022, at the earliest and end by March 31, 2023, at the latest.

The General Meeting held on April 21, 2022, authorized the board of directors to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 82,000,000 of the company's own shares.

Metso Outotec has a total of 828,972,440 shares, of which the company currently owns 300,505 shares.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

