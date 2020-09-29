--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Metso Outotec Wins Major Mining Technology Order From Zijin Mining in China

Tue September 29, 2020 - National Edition
Metso

Metso Outotec has signed a major contract with Zijin Mining Co. Ltd. for the delivery of key minerals processing equipment of the company’s Qulong Copper Mine project in Tibet, China.
Metso Outotec's scope of delivery covers a powerful 58 MW grinding circuit equipped with horizontal and vertical grinding mills, process automation and various types of installation and commissioning services.

"We are honored to be selected as the supplier for the key grinding circuit equipment for this major project. Our solutions will help Zijin Mining in their quest to create a sustainable world-class operation with high productivity and cost effectiveness," said Stephan Kirsch, president of the minerals business area at Metso Outotec.

"The merger of Metso and Outotec has strengthened our local business presence, which will be of great benefit to the implementation of the project."

Qulong Copper Mine is owned and operated by Zijin Mining Co. Ltd. with proven available copper reserves exceeding 10 million tons. The mine's concentrator is built on the Qinghai Tibet Plateau.

After the completion of the project, the daily ore handling capacity of the concentrator will reach 150,000 tons, making Qulong Copper the largest copper mine in China.

