Metso has been awarded orders for the delivery of grinding plant equipment to Origin Mining Company LLC's brownfield Mineral Park Mill Restart Project.

Origin Mining is managed under the Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. umbrella of investments. Mineral Park is in a historic, copper-rich mining district next to Kingman, Ariz. The total value of the order is EUR 16 million. The order has been booked in Minerals' second-quarter order intake.

"We have been impressed with Metso's commitment to support our vision to grow the USA copper supply. Metso's leading comminution and beneficiation process equipment technologies will help us do our part to contribute to the transition to an electrified future," said Jack McMahon, president of Origin Mining.

"Metso has actively supported the project in a time responsive, technical and open manner, allowing for 'fit for purpose' process solutions. We also value Metso's ability to provide the necessary value added after-sales services in Arizona to support our operation."

Metso's scope of delivery includes two Planet Positive Premier SAG mills and Skega Poly-Met mill liners, and the possibility to supply other comminution and beneficiation process equipment technologies later.

"We are very excited to support Origin Mining in their drive to develop and supply locally key battery minerals, like copper, in the USA. Our industry-leading products and large service team in Arizona is committed to supporting them in this quest," said Tim Robinson, vice president, Minerals Sales in North and Central America (NCA).

