    Metso's New Organization, Leadership Team

    Metso announced a new organizational structure and leadership team, effective Nov. 4, 2024. Changes include four business areas and four corporate functions to drive growth and efficiency. Discontinuing Metals business, new growth function established. President Takaluoma excited for sharpened leadership and decision-making. Key appointments made, with CFO to leave by April 2025. Former Minerals president staying till year-end for smooth handover.

    Mon November 04, 2024 - National Edition
    Metso


    Claudia Genin
    Photo courtesy of Metso
    Claudia Genin
    Claudia Genin   (Photo courtesy of Metso) Saso Kitanoski   (Photo courtesy of Metso)

    Metso is changing its organizational structure and leadership team to accelerate business growth and improve operational efficiency. The changes which take effect Nov. 4, 2024, do not affect Metso's external financial reporting.

    Metso's organization will consist of four business areas and four corporate functions. The business areas are Aggregates, Minerals, Services and Consumables, and the corporate functions are Finance, Business Growth, HR and Legal.

    The most significant changes compared to the previous structure are the discontinuation of the Metals business area and the establishment of a new function to accelerate and support business growth.

    "With these changes, we will speed up the implementation of Metso's growth strategy, strengthen our market position in the chosen businesses and improve our operational efficiency. The main task of the new corporate function is to ensure that the conditions for growth are in place and optimized to generate the best value for the entire company," said Metso's president and CEO Sami Takaluoma.

    The following individuals have been appointed to lead the business areas and corporate functions, forming Metso's leadership team.

    • Sami Takaluoma, president and CEO
    • Eeva Sipilä, CFO (will leave Metso in April 2025 at the latest, as announced earlier)
    • Markku Simula, president, Aggregates Business Area
    • Piia Karhu, president, Minerals Business Area
    • Heikki Metsälä, president, Services Business Area
    • Saso Kitanoski, president, Consumables Business Area
    • Claudia Genin, chief growth officer
    • Carita Himberg, chief people officer
    • Nina Kiviranta, general counsel

    "With these changes, we are sharpening our leadership, speeding up our decision-making, and improving our ability to lead the company effectively. I am particularly pleased that all members of the management team come from within the company," Takaluoma said.

    Photo courtesy of Metso

    Saso Kitanoski

    "I have a pleasure of welcoming Saso and Claudia as new members of the management team. Saso brings valuable and diverse experience from the customer interface to the management team. Claudia, on the other hand, has a strong track record in leading a successful growth strategy. I wish all members of the management team success in their new and existing roles."

    The former president of the Minerals business area, Markku Teräsvasara, will continue with Metso until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

    "I want to express my warm thanks to Markku Teräsvasara for his valuable contributions at Metso and previously at Outotec. I wish him the best of luck and success in his new challenges," said Takaluoma.

    For more information, visit www.metso.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




