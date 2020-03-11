Metso Nordtrack I908S mobile impactor plant is part of the new mobile Nordtrack crushing and screening product range for the aggregates industry.

Nordtrack crushing and screening product range for the aggregates industry, specifically targeting the general contractors, was launched in October 2019. The new Nordtrack offering consists of 19 products to complement Metso's mobile crushing and screening solutions.

The new Nordtrack products are ideal for general contractors, due to their compact size and high performance, combined with an attractive price point, according to the manufacturer. Nordtracks have standard designs for off-the-shelf availability, plug-and-play features and they can utilize the extensive Metso support network, making them ideal for a variety of applications like recycling, demolition and the processing of sand and gravel.

"The sales of Metso's Nordtrack products have taken off as expected, and our customers have appreciated the way we meet the needs of different customer segments with this new offering. Metso has sold more than 50 units to date, about half of them to North America. Currently Metso is developing the range further, and new features are still expected in 2020," said Vesa Tuloisela, director of Metso's Nordtrack product offering in the aggregates business area.

The new Nordtrack offering and Metso's iconic Lokotracks complement each other, according to Metso.

Comprehensive Mobile Offering

The Nordtrack range features two mobile jaw crushers, the Nordtrack J90 and Nordtrack J127, and one impact crusher, the Nordtrack I908S. The Nordtrack J127 is a wide jaw crusher, with nominal feed opening of 50 by 29 in. (127 by 73.6 cm), making it ideal for sand and gravel operations.

The Nordtrack I908S mobile impact crusher is a compact size, light-weight recycling crusher that is easy to transport between project sites. Nordtrack crusher units come with crusher automation. Additionally, the range features six different mobile screens, ranging from heavy-duty scalper Nordtrack S2.11 with a large screening area, two deck Nordtrack S3.7 and Nordtrack S4.7 screens, 3-deck Nordtrack S3.9 and Nordtrack S4.9, to the massive Nordtrack S4.12 big heavy-duty screener.

All units are equipped with powerful and fuel-efficient Volvo or Cat engines, meeting the latest fuel restrictions, and power take off (PTO), which allows connecting multiple units together. They also feature remote tracking controllers and extra remote controller as standard or as an option for feeder operations, increasing the safety and ergonomics of the operating staff.

New additions to Metso family of mobile products are the Nordtrack stacking conveyors which come with a wide-ranging offering of 10 different models with various carry-over capacities and lengths and radial movement possibilities. They are available either on tracks or wheels.

For more information, visit www.metso.com/nordtrack.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.