    MGX Equipment Services Grows with New Tennessee Location

    MGX Equipment Services opens a new 12,000-sq.-ft. facility in La Vergne, Tenn., near Nashville, with service bays, spare parts, and an 8-acre yard. The location will offer equipment, support, and training programs for crane operators.

    Thu February 27, 2025 - Southeast Edition
    MGX Equipment Services


    MGX Equipment Services continues to grow and is announcing the grand opening of its newest facility in La Vergne, Tenn.
    MGX Equipment Services photo
    MGX Equipment Services continues to grow and is announcing the grand opening of its newest facility in La Vergne, Tenn.

    MGX Equipment Services continues to grow and is announcing the grand opening of its newest facility in La Vergne, Tenn., just 20 mi. from downtown Nashville.

    The new, 12,000-sq.-ft. facility features nine service bays, on-hand spare parts and an 8-acre yard for inventory and training. The location is also positioned to support future NCCCO (National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators) mobile crane operator training programs.

    As a distributor of leading brands like Manitowoc, Xtreme and JLG, the Tennessee location will provide a full suite of services. The new facility enhances MGX's capacity to deliver equipment and support to customers in Nashville and across the state.

    The new branch's team includes a branch manager, sales representative and parts manager along with seven highly skilled technicians.

    Jon Raber, operations director of MGX, shared his excitement for the company's newest branch:

    "Our location in Tennessee highlights MGX's commitment to growth and exceptional service. By investing in this facility, we are improving our ability to offer customers top-quality equipment and services while also establishing a venue for industry-leading training programs in the area. This expansion demonstrates the strength of our team and MGX's dedication to fulfilling its customers' needs."




