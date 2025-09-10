Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search


    MGX Equipment Services Rebrands Aspen Equipment to 'Upfits by Aspen Equipment'

    MGX Equipment Services rebrands its Aspen Equipment facilities in central US to 'Upfits by Aspen Equipment,' offering work truck upfitting services for various industries. The rebrand aims to enhance customer service and leverage Aspen's experience in the market.

    Wed September 10, 2025 - Midwest Edition
    MGX Equipment Services


    MGX Equipment Services logo

    MGX Equipment Services is growing its footprint in the central United States, rebranding its Aspen Equipment facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri to the MGX Equipment Services brand.

    While signage is changing, customers will continue to receive full support for new and used crane sales, parts, service and rentals of Grove, Manitowoc and National Crane products. The Missouri location also is an authorized dealer for Potain tower cranes in the Kansas City region.

    The 'Upfits by Aspen Equipment' brand builds on Aspen's decades of experience in work truck upfitting for the construction, mining, railroad, tree care and utility end markets. Turnkey work truck upfits incorporate bodies and components from many brands including Palfinger, BrandFX, Reading Truck, Switch-N-Go and more to offer customers a comprehensive product lineup with full-service aftermarket support.

    "This rebranding initiative leverages the reputation of the Aspen Equipment name in the upfitting market while allowing for complete synergy with the MGX brand as we position ourselves for growth and better service the needs of our customers," said Keith Poff, vice president and general manager of MGX Equipment Services.

    For more information, visit mgxequipment.com.




    Today's top stories

    Crews Begin Earthwork, Grading On Site of Former Mall

    GLTPA Welcomes Industry to 79th Annual Logging Expo

    Murphy's Technology Day Showcases Precision Construction

    BNSF Updates Bismark Bridge Progress; Outlines Fall Plan

    Remembering Lucas Peed

    MacAllister Cat Hosts Kids 'Diggin' for a Cause' Event

    Plans Under Way to Restore Delaware Bay's 138-Year-Old Fourteen Foot Bank Lighthouse

    Voters in Longmeadow, Mass. Approve $151.5M in Funding to Build Combined Middle School



     

    Read more about...

    Aspen Equipment Company Business News MGX Equipment Services







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147