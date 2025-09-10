MGX Equipment Services rebrands its Aspen Equipment facilities in central US to 'Upfits by Aspen Equipment,' offering work truck upfitting services for various industries. The rebrand aims to enhance customer service and leverage Aspen's experience in the market.

MGX Equipment Services is growing its footprint in the central United States, rebranding its Aspen Equipment facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri to the MGX Equipment Services brand.

While signage is changing, customers will continue to receive full support for new and used crane sales, parts, service and rentals of Grove, Manitowoc and National Crane products. The Missouri location also is an authorized dealer for Potain tower cranes in the Kansas City region.

The 'Upfits by Aspen Equipment' brand builds on Aspen's decades of experience in work truck upfitting for the construction, mining, railroad, tree care and utility end markets. Turnkey work truck upfits incorporate bodies and components from many brands including Palfinger, BrandFX, Reading Truck, Switch-N-Go and more to offer customers a comprehensive product lineup with full-service aftermarket support.

"This rebranding initiative leverages the reputation of the Aspen Equipment name in the upfitting market while allowing for complete synergy with the MGX brand as we position ourselves for growth and better service the needs of our customers," said Keith Poff, vice president and general manager of MGX Equipment Services.

For more information, visit mgxequipment.com.

